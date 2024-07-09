Quantcast

Austin Gamblers presents PBR Gambler Days

eventdetail
Image courtesy of Austin Gamblers

PBR Gambler Days is a chance to see the world’s best bull riders as they compete in a three-day team tournament and western lifestyle event featuring concerts, a western lifestyle expo, and entertainment. The event will kick off with a free performance from Shaboozey in front of Moody Center.

PBR Gambler Days is a chance to see the world’s best bull riders as they compete in a three-day team tournament and western lifestyle event featuring concerts, a western lifestyle expo, and entertainment. The event will kick off with a free performance from Shaboozey in front of Moody Center.

WHEN

WHERE

Moody Center
2001 Robert Dedman Dr, Austin, TX 78712, USA
https://moodycenteratx.com/event/pbr-teams-series-2024-1/

TICKET INFO

$26
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.