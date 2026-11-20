Ballet Afrique’s Nutcracker reimagines the holiday classic through jazz music, movement, family, and imagination. When young Clarinette receives a magical Nutcracker from her musician father, Trombone Charles, an unexpected midnight battle sends her and her siblings aboard the A Train on a journey through Harlem.

Guided by Duke Ellington’s music, they arrive in the Land of The Sweets - a dazzling world filled with dancing chocolates, irresistible rhythms, Mother Ginger, and her joyful Ginger Snaps. The theatrical dance experience celebrates courage, cultural memory, community, and the belief that we create and share abundance.