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Bee Cave Arts Foundation presents "Pretty Powerful: Celebrating Women" opening reception

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Image courtesy of ee Cave Arts Foundation

"Pretty Powerful: Celebrating Women" is an artistic celebration of the essence of women - their stories, personalities, resilience, vulnerability, confidence, humor, and the countless ways they shape the world around them.

The exhibition invites viewers to look beyond appearances and capture what it truly means to be a woman. Celebrate the bold and the gentle, the fierce and the tender, the independent and the nurturing. Honor the women who inspire you, challenge you, make you smile, and leave a lasting impression.

The exhibition will remain on display through January 7.

"Pretty Powerful: Celebrating Women" is an artistic celebration of the essence of women - their stories, personalities, resilience, vulnerability, confidence, humor, and the countless ways they shape the world around them.

The exhibition invites viewers to look beyond appearances and capture what it truly means to be a woman. Celebrate the bold and the gentle, the fierce and the tender, the independent and the nurturing. Honor the women who inspire you, challenge you, make you smile, and leave a lasting impression.

The exhibition will remain on display through January 7.

WHEN

WHERE

Bee Cave Arts Foundation
12912 Hill Country Blvd Ste F160, Austin, TX 78738, USA
https://beecavearts.foundation/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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