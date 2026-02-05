BookPeople presents Cazzie David

BookPeople will present an evening with New York Times bestselling author, Cazzie David, in celebration of her new essay collection, Delusions. All tickets come with a copy of the book. David will be signing books and taking photos after the show.

David is a 31-year-old girl (NOT woman) who has been told by up to two psychics that she has lived many lifetimes, and that only this current lifetime is that of a nepo baby (the other lifetimes were very respectable). She is the author of the New York Times bestseller, No One Asked For This, is a regular contributor to Air Mail, and has written for Vogue, Vanity Fair, Elle Magazine, and more. Her debut feature, I Love You Forever, which she co-wrote and directed, premiered at SXSW and is available for streaming on HBO Max.