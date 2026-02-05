Quantcast

BookPeople presents Cazzie David

eventdetail
Photo by Cibelle Levi

BookPeople will present an evening with New York Times bestselling author, Cazzie David, in celebration of her new essay collection, Delusions. All tickets come with a copy of the book. David will be signing books and taking photos after the show.

David is a 31-year-old girl (NOT woman) who has been told by up to two psychics that she has lived many lifetimes, and that only this current lifetime is that of a nepo baby (the other lifetimes were very respectable). She is the author of the New York Times bestseller, No One Asked For This, is a regular contributor to Air Mail, and has written for Vogue, Vanity Fair, Elle Magazine, and more. Her debut feature, I Love You Forever, which she co-wrote and directed, premiered at SXSW and is available for streaming on HBO Max.

BookPeople will present an evening with New York Times bestselling author, Cazzie David, in celebration of her new essay collection, Delusions. All tickets come with a copy of the book. David will be signing books and taking photos after the show.

David is a 31-year-old girl (NOT woman) who has been told by up to two psychics that she has lived many lifetimes, and that only this current lifetime is that of a nepo baby (the other lifetimes were very respectable). She is the author of the New York Times bestseller, No One Asked For This, is a regular contributor to Air Mail, and has written for Vogue, Vanity Fair, Elle Magazine, and more. Her debut feature, I Love You Forever, which she co-wrote and directed, premiered at SXSW and is available for streaming on HBO Max.

WHEN

WHERE

State Theatre
719 Congress Ave., Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://tickets.austintheatre.org/13382/13383

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.