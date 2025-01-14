Bullock Museum presents Texas Focus Film Series - A Way of Life: East Texas Cowboys

The Bullock Museum will present A Way of Life: East Texas Cowboys, an installment of the Texas Focus Film Series.

The observational documentary follows a group of daywork cowboys and their dogs, a family of horse trainers and the controlled chaos of an auction house located in the heart of Texas cow-calf country. The screening will be followed by a panel discussion with filmmaker Curtis Craven and featured cowboys Carroll Langham and Klay Currie.

A cinematic exploration of the Texas narrative, the Museum's Texas Focus Film Series highlights stories by, for and about Texans. Each event features a filmmaker panel.