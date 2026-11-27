Brittany Ross is a Los Angeles-based standup comedian, actress, and writer. A regular at the iconic Hollywood Improv and Don’t Tell Comedy shows, she tackles culture and identity with her unique voice and razor sharp wit. Raised around a whirlwind of cultures - Alaska, Scotland, South America, Texas, Chicago, and Hawaii - she explores life on the other end of a dysfunctional childhood where she was forced to build comfort within chaos. Not only does her comedy dive into the hilarious clash between her eccentric working-class Southern family and her Swiss husband’s affluent family lifestyle, but also shines a light on the added identity challenges accompanying motherhood.