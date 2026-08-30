Crashbox preents "Textures of Opacity"

In a durational encounter between two bodies and three walls, "Textures of Opacity" examines how people with histories of familial migration, who deeply know what it means to be routinely monitored, measured, and controlled, devise ways to remain immeasurable, excessive, and in refusal to become legible and assimilable.

The exhibition asks: Can we imagine refusal as participation, refusal as freedom, refusal as survival? The evening-length dance is interdisciplinary; it is an interplay between spoken text, music, movement, and lighting design, featuring choreography by Sanchita Sharma in collaboration with dance artists Aída Hernandez-Reyes and Lily Zapatero.