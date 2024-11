Comedy duo Darcy & Jer come to Austin as part of their North American comedy tour, Average At Best. The dynamic pair is known for their hilarious takes on relationships, mental health, and the absurdity of everyday life.

Average At Best is all brand-new material … with the same old disappointment. This tour promises a night full of laughter, blending the couple’s quick-witted banter and hilarious observations about marriage, family, and everything in between.