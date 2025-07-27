Quantcast

Democrasexy presents Lone Star Three Documentary Screening and Discussion

Photo by Alan Pogue

Lone Star Three tells the story of the Texas college students whose organizing for safe access to birth control and abortion directly led to Roe v. Wade. Democrasexy will present a screening of the short, inspiring documentary from Mighty Force Productions, followed by a conversation with some of the women featured in the film, along with those fighting for the rights today.

This film is not currently available to watch anywhere else. All proceeds benefit Texas organizations working for reproductive justice.

WHEN

WHERE

AFS Cinema
6259 Middle Fiskville Rd, Austin, TX 78752, USA
https://events.humanitix.com/lone-star-three

TICKET INFO

Pay what you can; $15 suggested price.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
