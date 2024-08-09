Wondery’s Exhibit C LIVE presents Dr. Death - A Closer Look is an in-person live tour that dives into the unsettling true stories of medical malpractice and the unregulated treatments brought to light by the acclaimed Dr. Death podcast. The live tour brings audiences face-to-face with the gripping narratives of the victims, the wrongdoings of medical professionals, the heroes and whistleblowers, and the relentless pursuit of justice.

Featuring expert speakers and interactive discussions, Dr. Death - A Closer Look provides an opportunity for audiences to delve deeper into these real-life cases and hear from a panel of experts and have their burning questions answered.