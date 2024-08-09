Quantcast

Exhibit C LIVE presents Dr. Death - A Closer Look

eventdetail
Image courtesy of Wondery

Wondery’s Exhibit C LIVE presents Dr. Death - A Closer Look is an in-person live tour that dives into the unsettling true stories of medical malpractice and the unregulated treatments brought to light by the acclaimed Dr. Death podcast. The live tour brings audiences face-to-face with the gripping narratives of the victims, the wrongdoings of medical professionals, the heroes and whistleblowers, and the relentless pursuit of justice.

Featuring expert speakers and interactive discussions, Dr. Death - A Closer Look provides an opportunity for audiences to delve deeper into these real-life cases and hear from a panel of experts and have their burning questions answered.

Wondery’s Exhibit C LIVE presents Dr. Death - A Closer Look is an in-person live tour that dives into the unsettling true stories of medical malpractice and the unregulated treatments brought to light by the acclaimed Dr. Death podcast. The live tour brings audiences face-to-face with the gripping narratives of the victims, the wrongdoings of medical professionals, the heroes and whistleblowers, and the relentless pursuit of justice.

Featuring expert speakers and interactive discussions, Dr. Death - A Closer Look provides an opportunity for audiences to delve deeper into these real-life cases and hear from a panel of experts and have their burning questions answered.

WHEN

WHERE

The Paramount Theatre
713 Congress Ave., Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://tickets.austintheatre.org/11526/11527

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.