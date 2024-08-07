Quantcast

Fairmont Austin presents Room 725 Burlesque Show

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Fairmont Austin

Fairmont Austin will present an evening of burlesque entertainment in their Room 725 Champagne & Caviar Lounge. Tickets include one complimentary welcome oyster paired with Mignonette and trout roe, 1oz Gold Kaluga service (per two people), and one glass of Champagne.

A la carte menus, bottle service and Champagne flights are also available for purchase.

Fairmont Austin will present an evening of burlesque entertainment in their Room 725 Champagne & Caviar Lounge. Tickets include one complimentary welcome oyster paired with Mignonette and trout roe, 1oz Gold Kaluga service (per two people), and one glass of Champagne.

A la carte menus, bottle service and Champagne flights are also available for purchase.

WHEN

WHERE

Fairmont Austin
101 Red River St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://www.fairmont-austin.com/explore/experiences/#!/e/room-725-burlesque-show-d6e721c8

TICKET INFO

$175

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.