Georgetown Art Center presents J Muzacz: "Texture & Time" opening reception

Georgetown Art Center will presents J Muzacz: "Texture & Time." The opening reception will feature live music, charcuterie, and wine. Guests will have the opportunity to meet the artists and discuss featured works throughout the gallery.

Georgetown Art Center will presents J Muzacz: "Texture & Time." The opening reception will feature live music, charcuterie, and wine. Guests will have the opportunity to meet the artists and discuss featured works throughout the gallery.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.