Georgetown Art Center presents J Muzacz: "Texture & Time" opening reception
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J Muzacz
Georgetown Art Center will presents J Muzacz: "Texture & Time." The opening reception will feature live music, charcuterie, and wine. Guests will have the opportunity to meet the artists and discuss featured works throughout the gallery.
Georgetown Art Center will presents J Muzacz: "Texture & Time." The opening reception will feature live music, charcuterie, and wine. Guests will have the opportunity to meet the artists and discuss featured works throughout the gallery.