Georgetown Art Center presents "Small Works" opening reception

Georgetown Art Center presents "Small Works," which will showcase a diverse array of miniature masterpieces from 50+ local and regional artists, celebrating creativity and craftsmanship in a compact format.

Each piece, no larger than 12 inches in any dimension, challenges artists to distill their vision into a compact format, resulting in a diverse and compelling display.

The exhibit will offer an intimate viewing experience, encouraging close inspection and appreciation of the intricate details and unique styles that make each work of art a standout.

The opening reception will feature live music, charcuterie, and wine. Guests will have the opportunity to meet the artists and discuss featured works throughout the gallery.