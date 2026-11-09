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Georgetown Art Center presents "Small Works" opening reception

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Georgetown Art Center

Georgetown Art Center presents "Small Works," which will showcase a diverse array of miniature masterpieces from 50+ local and regional artists, celebrating creativity and craftsmanship in a compact format.

Each piece, no larger than 12 inches in any dimension, challenges artists to distill their vision into a compact format, resulting in a diverse and compelling display.

The exhibit will offer an intimate viewing experience, encouraging close inspection and appreciation of the intricate details and unique styles that make each work of art a standout.

The opening reception will feature live music, charcuterie, and wine. Guests will have the opportunity to meet the artists and discuss featured works throughout the gallery.

Georgetown Art Center presents "Small Works," which will showcase a diverse array of miniature masterpieces from 50+ local and regional artists, celebrating creativity and craftsmanship in a compact format.

Each piece, no larger than 12 inches in any dimension, challenges artists to distill their vision into a compact format, resulting in a diverse and compelling display.

The exhibit will offer an intimate viewing experience, encouraging close inspection and appreciation of the intricate details and unique styles that make each work of art a standout.

The opening reception will feature live music, charcuterie, and wine. Guests will have the opportunity to meet the artists and discuss featured works throughout the gallery.

WHEN

WHERE

Georgetown Art Center
816 S Main St, Georgetown, TX 78626, USA
https://visit.georgetown.org/georgetown_art_center/for_artists/small_works.php

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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