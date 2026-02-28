Quantcast

Heritage Fire Austin presents Global Tour Kickoff

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of a21

Heritage Fire launches its 2026 Heritage Fire x Whiskies of the World Tour with an all-inclusive, walk-around live-fire festival. Participants will witness open-flame cooking by top local chefs and pitmasters, unlimited tastings, curated beverages, and live entertainment. Guests can vote for their favorite dish, with one chef advancing to the national finale.

The participating Austin chefs include Gerard Kenny - Laurel Restaurant; Geronimo Lopez - Hotel Emma; Albert Gonzalez - Banger’s Sausage House & Beer Garden; Nicola Blaque Massey - Jerk Shack; Eric Paz - Chef Eric Paz Catering; Danny Kievit - Leave It to Kievit, LLC; Ian Thurwachter - Intero; Mario Mendieta - Suculenta Cocina Mexicana; and Holden Fulco - Parish Barbecue.

Heritage Fire launches its 2026 Heritage Fire x Whiskies of the World Tour with an all-inclusive, walk-around live-fire festival. Participants will witness open-flame cooking by top local chefs and pitmasters, unlimited tastings, curated beverages, and live entertainment. Guests can vote for their favorite dish, with one chef advancing to the national finale.

The participating Austin chefs include Gerard Kenny - Laurel Restaurant; Geronimo Lopez - Hotel Emma; Albert Gonzalez - Banger’s Sausage House & Beer Garden; Nicola Blaque Massey - Jerk Shack; Eric Paz - Chef Eric Paz Catering; Danny Kievit - Leave It to Kievit, LLC; Ian Thurwachter - Intero; Mario Mendieta - Suculenta Cocina Mexicana; and Holden Fulco - Parish Barbecue.

WHEN

WHERE

Star Hill Ranch
15000 Hamilton Pool Rd, Bee Cave, TX 78738, USA
https://www.toursbya21.com/city/austin-texas

TICKET INFO

$109-$159

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.