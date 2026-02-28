Heritage Fire Austin presents Global Tour Kickoff

Heritage Fire launches its 2026 Heritage Fire x Whiskies of the World Tour with an all-inclusive, walk-around live-fire festival. Participants will witness open-flame cooking by top local chefs and pitmasters, unlimited tastings, curated beverages, and live entertainment. Guests can vote for their favorite dish, with one chef advancing to the national finale.

The participating Austin chefs include Gerard Kenny - Laurel Restaurant; Geronimo Lopez - Hotel Emma; Albert Gonzalez - Banger’s Sausage House & Beer Garden; Nicola Blaque Massey - Jerk Shack; Eric Paz - Chef Eric Paz Catering; Danny Kievit - Leave It to Kievit, LLC; Ian Thurwachter - Intero; Mario Mendieta - Suculenta Cocina Mexicana; and Holden Fulco - Parish Barbecue.