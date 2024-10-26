Quantcast

Jorja Smith in concert

eventdetail
Photo by Mike Excell

Jorja Smith comes to Austin in support of her 2023 album, falling or flying.

Jorja Smith comes to Austin in support of her 2023 album, falling or flying.

WHEN

WHERE

Austin City Limits Live (ACL Live & 3TEN ACL Live)
310 W Willie Nelson Blvd, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/jorja-smith-austin-02-18-2025/event/Z7r9jZ1A78V0e

TICKET INFO

$76-$210

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.