Quantcast

Mary Mooden Northen Theatre presents A Merry Mary Christmas Cabaret

eventdetail
Image courtesy of Mary Mooden Northen Theatre

Back for its third year, A Merry Mary Christmas Cabaret is a fun, festive celebration filled with sparkle, laughs, and holiday cheer. Featuring Nyla Watson (Broadway’s Waitress), local favorites Andrew Cannata, Libby Detling, Jarret Mallon, and Anna Skidis Vargas, and music direction by Susan Finnigan, the lively cabaret showcases alumni, faculty, and students performing holiday hits made famous by Michael Bublé, Elvis Presley, and Frank Sinatra.

Proceeds benefit the performing arts programs at St. Edward’s University, supporting student scholarships and MMNT productions.

Back for its third year, A Merry Mary Christmas Cabaret is a fun, festive celebration filled with sparkle, laughs, and holiday cheer. Featuring Nyla Watson (Broadway’s Waitress), local favorites Andrew Cannata, Libby Detling, Jarret Mallon, and Anna Skidis Vargas, and music direction by Susan Finnigan, the lively cabaret showcases alumni, faculty, and students performing holiday hits made famous by Michael Bublé, Elvis Presley, and Frank Sinatra.

Proceeds benefit the performing arts programs at St. Edward’s University, supporting student scholarships and MMNT productions.

WHEN

WHERE

Mary Moody Northen Theatre
3001 S Congress Ave Building THAR, Austin, TX 78704, USA
https://www.stedwards.edu/academics/centers-institutes-arts/mary-moody-northen-theatre/buy-tickets

TICKET INFO

$15-$30

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.