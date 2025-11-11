Mary Mooden Northen Theatre presents A Merry Mary Christmas Cabaret

Back for its third year, A Merry Mary Christmas Cabaret is a fun, festive celebration filled with sparkle, laughs, and holiday cheer. Featuring Nyla Watson (Broadway’s Waitress), local favorites Andrew Cannata, Libby Detling, Jarret Mallon, and Anna Skidis Vargas, and music direction by Susan Finnigan, the lively cabaret showcases alumni, faculty, and students performing holiday hits made famous by Michael Bublé, Elvis Presley, and Frank Sinatra.

Proceeds benefit the performing arts programs at St. Edward’s University, supporting student scholarships and MMNT productions.