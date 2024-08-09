Moontower Comedy presents Kumail Nanjiani

Kumail Nanjiani comes to Austin as he returns to his roots in stand-up comedy. Nanjiani has a rich history in comedy, as he's best known for his role on the HBO series Silicon Valley. In recent years, he's appeared in the lead role on Hulu's Welcome to Chippendales and was nominated for an Oscar alongside his wife, Emily V. Gordon, for co-writing The Big Sick.

Despite his success on screen, stand-up has always been a true passion. Now, he's ready to bring his sharp observations and unique comedic voice back to live audiences.