Penfold Theatre Company presents Your Old Fashioned Die Hard Holiday Radiocast
eventdetail
Image courtesy of Penfold Theatre Company
Based on the film and parodied by Penfold Co-founder Nathan Jerkins, Your Old Fashioned Die Hard Holiday Radiocast brings together a small company of actors who portray all the characters in this holiday action adventure while creating zany sound effects, complete with faux explosions and other audio shenanigans.
Based on the film and parodied by Penfold Co-founder Nathan Jerkins, Your Old Fashioned Die Hard Holiday Radiocast brings together a small company of actors who portray all the characters in this holiday action adventure while creating zany sound effects, complete with faux explosions and other audio shenanigans.