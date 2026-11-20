Right Angle Entertainment and Paul T. Couch will present the national tour of Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol, a heartwarming musical featuring music and lyrics by 11-time Grammy winner Dolly Parton and book by David H. Bell, adapted by Bell, Couch and Curt Wollan.

Set in the 1930s in the Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee, the production imagines Ebenezer Scrooge as the owner of a mining company town, where his callous greed blinds him to the joys and gifts of the season. As a Christmas Eve snowstorm approaches, Scrooge is visited by his deceased business partner and three ghosts who compel him to see life anew and discover that love is the greatest gift we have.

The legendary holiday tale re-written as a new American classic features Dickens’ classic characters and Parton’s one-of-a-kind songwriting expertise.