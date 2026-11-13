Texas Comedies presents Murders & Moontowers: A Musical Comedy
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Photo courtesy of Texas Comedies
A mayor, a madam and two vigilantes fight a serial killer in this musical comedy with a live band. The show is based on Austin’s notorious “Servant Girl” murderer and the raising of the iconic Moontower lights in the late 19th century.
A mayor, a madam and two vigilantes fight a serial killer in this musical comedy with a live band. The show is based on Austin’s notorious “Servant Girl” murderer and the raising of the iconic Moontower lights in the late 19th century.
WHEN
WHERE
Ground Floor Theatre
979 Springdale Rd #122, Austin, TX 78702, USA
https://www.texascomedies.com/shows/moontowers
TICKET INFO
$15-$28
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