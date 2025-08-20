Texas Performing Arts presents Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Light Trail

Inspired by Tim Burton’s 1993 classic film The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Nightmare Before Christmas Light Trail is an immersive nighttime experience that transports visitors to the worlds of Halloween Town and Christmas Town with captivating scenes, music, and video projections. The outdoor adventure includes more than 8,300 square feet of light installations created by cutting-edge technology including interactive video projection, LED lighting, and 3D printed sculptures of the film’s iconic characters.

Austin is one of only two cities in the country selected to host the innovative walk-through experience.