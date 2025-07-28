Quantcast

Texas Performing Arts presents Dr. Seuss's The Cat In The Hat Live on Stage!

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Dr. Seuss Enterprises, L.P.

Two bored kids (This was way before iPads). One rainy day (We’ve all had a few of those) And one crazy cat wearing a red-striped hat (Where was the background check for that babysitter?!)

The Cat in The Hat interrupts this rainy afternoon with his unexpected visit to Sally and her brother's cozy home. Their outspoken and outraged pet Fish is astounded and concerned, but this cat will not be deterred. He will teach us all to make our own fun with nothing but a little imagination. Along with Thing One and Thing Two, the cat will fill the theatre with mischievous humor and madcap style.

WHEN

WHERE

Bass Concert Hall
2350 Robert Dedman Dr, Austin, TX 78712, USA
https://texasperformingarts.org/event/cat-in-the-hat-live-2026-bass-concert-hall-austin-texas/

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
