The Alchemy Theatre presents ’night, Mother

Marsha Norman’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play, ’night, Mother, was published in 1983. The story plays out in a single scene between a middle-aged daughter and her mother. Set in an isolated house way out in the American countryside, the two women live in what seems like placid domesticity until one evening when the daughter reveals her grave unhappiness, and that she plans to take her own life that evening.

The play takes an honest and realistically raw look at two lives that are so intertwined that there seems no space for secrets or surprises - and yet they exist. Through the uncomfortable and emotive conversation between these two women, the audience shares their shattering loss of hope.