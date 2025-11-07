The Alchemy Theatre presents Truman Capote's A Christmas Memory

The Alchemy Theatre will present a staged reading of Truman Capote’s beloved short story, A Christmas Memory. Originally published in 1956, the poignant, heart-felt, modern day classic gently captures Capote’s richly detailed memories of his Depression-era, rural Alabama boyhood with his best friend - an eccentric, 60-something distant cousin with whom he baked fruitcakes each Christmas.

The affecting simplicity of Truman Capote's A Christmas Memory speaks even louder today, making us realize just how chaotic our lives can be if we don’t hold on to some tether of family, love and tradition.