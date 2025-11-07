Quantcast

The Alchemy Theatre presents Truman Capote's A Christmas Memory

Photo courtesy of Alchemy Theatre

The Alchemy Theatre will present a staged reading of Truman Capote’s beloved short story, A Christmas Memory. Originally published in 1956, the poignant, heart-felt, modern day classic gently captures Capote’s richly detailed memories of his Depression-era, rural Alabama boyhood with his best friend - an eccentric, 60-something distant cousin with whom he baked fruitcakes each Christmas.

The affecting simplicity of Truman Capote's A Christmas Memory speaks even louder today, making us realize just how chaotic our lives can be if we don’t hold on to some tether of family, love and tradition.

WHEN

WHERE

Austin Central Library, Austin Public Library
710 W Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://thealchemytheatre.org/upcoming-season/a-christmas-memory-staged-reading/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
