The Paramount Theatre presents A Most Memerable Holiday Evening with Rebecca Havemeyer & Stanley Roy, a holiday homecoming filled with song, dance, and hullabalooin’ with the tried and true, Glorious Two.

The Paramount Theatre presents A Most Memerable Holiday Evening with Rebecca Havemeyer & Stanley Roy, a holiday homecoming filled with song, dance, and hullabalooin’ with the tried and true, Glorious Two.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.