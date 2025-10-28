Quantcast

The Paramount Theatre presents A Most Memerable Holiday Evening with Rebecca Havemeyer & Stanley Roy

Photo courtesy of Rebecca Havemeyer

The Paramount Theatre presents A Most Memerable Holiday Evening with Rebecca Havemeyer & Stanley Roy, a holiday homecoming filled with song, dance, and hullabalooin’ with the tried and true, Glorious Two.

WHEN

WHERE

The Paramount Theatre
713 Congress Ave., Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://tickets.austintheatre.org/13040

TICKET INFO

$35-$75

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
