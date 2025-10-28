The Paramount Theatre presents A Most Memerable Holiday Evening with Rebecca Havemeyer & Stanley Roy
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Rebecca Havemeyer
The Paramount Theatre presents A Most Memerable Holiday Evening with Rebecca Havemeyer & Stanley Roy, a holiday homecoming filled with song, dance, and hullabalooin’ with the tried and true, Glorious Two.
The Paramount Theatre presents A Most Memerable Holiday Evening with Rebecca Havemeyer & Stanley Roy, a holiday homecoming filled with song, dance, and hullabalooin’ with the tried and true, Glorious Two.
WHEN
WHERE
The Paramount Theatre
713 Congress Ave., Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://tickets.austintheatre.org/13040
TICKET INFO
$35-$75
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.