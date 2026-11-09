The VORTEX presents Tim Miller: A Body In The O

Performance artist, queer activist, educator, and long-time VORTEX friend Tim Miller will present A Body In The O. Miller’s creative work explores the artistic, spiritual, and political topography of his identity as a gay man.

Performance artist, queer activist, educator, and long-time VORTEX friend Tim Miller will present A Body In The O. Miller’s creative work explores the artistic, spiritual, and political topography of his identity as a gay man.

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