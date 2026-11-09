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The VORTEX presents Tim Miller: A Body In The O

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Photo courtesy of The Vortex

Performance artist, queer activist, educator, and long-time VORTEX friend Tim Miller will present A Body In The O. Miller’s creative work explores the artistic, spiritual, and political topography of his identity as a gay man.

Performance artist, queer activist, educator, and long-time VORTEX friend Tim Miller will present A Body In The O. Miller’s creative work explores the artistic, spiritual, and political topography of his identity as a gay man.

WHEN

WHERE

The VORTEX
2307 Manor Rd #2135, Austin, TX 78722, USA
https://vortexrep.org/

TICKET INFO

$15-$39

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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