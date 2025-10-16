Thunderhouse Media Group presents Austin’s Music Scene: Your Guide to the City’s Most Iconic Artists & Venue book launch

Thunderhouse Media Group will present the official book launch, panel discussion, and community celebration for Austin’s Music Scene: Your Guide to the City’s Most Iconic Artists & Venues. It is first-of-its-kind field guide that celebrates the breadth and depth of Austin’s resilient music scene, with half of all proceeds directly funding access to healthcare for working musicians.

The event, in conjunction with Health Alliance for Austin Musicians and Visit Austin, will feature several local artists discussing the music scene’s strengths, challenges, and opportunities. Artists will include Taméca Jones, Mélat, Kelly Green and Violet Lea of Madam Radar, and Guy Forsyth.

