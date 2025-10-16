Quantcast

Thunderhouse Media Group presents Austin’s Music Scene: Your Guide to the City’s Most Iconic Artists & Venue book launch

eventdetail
Taméca Jones/Facebook

Thunderhouse Media Group will present the official book launch, panel discussion, and community celebration for Austin’s Music Scene: Your Guide to the City’s Most Iconic Artists & Venues. It is first-of-its-kind field guide that celebrates the breadth and depth of Austin’s resilient music scene, with half of all proceeds directly funding access to healthcare for working musicians.

The event, in conjunction with Health Alliance for Austin Musicians and Visit Austin, will feature several local artists discussing the music scene’s strengths, challenges, and opportunities. Artists will include Taméca Jones, Mélat, Kelly Green and Violet Lea of Madam Radar, and Guy Forsyth.

Thunderhouse Media Group will present the official book launch, panel discussion, and community celebration for Austin’s Music Scene: Your Guide to the City’s Most Iconic Artists & Venues. It is first-of-its-kind field guide that celebrates the breadth and depth of Austin’s resilient music scene, with half of all proceeds directly funding access to healthcare for working musicians.

The event, in conjunction with Health Alliance for Austin Musicians and Visit Austin, will feature several local artists discussing the music scene’s strengths, challenges, and opportunities. Artists will include Taméca Jones, Mélat, Kelly Green and Violet Lea of Madam Radar, and Guy Forsyth.

WHEN

WHERE

Austin Visitor Center
103 E 5th St., Austin, TX 78701, USA

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.