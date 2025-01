UTNT (UT New Theatre) presents newly developed works from playwrights of Texas Theatre and Dance and Michener Center for Writers. Now celebrating its 18th season, the festival exists as an incubator for new work, with many plays continuing on to be professionally produced across the country. UTNT (UT New Theatre) 2025 will feature three new works by graduate playwrights.

Titles of the three works include Once in a Hundred Years, These. Are. The. Keystrokes., and Three Exorcisms.