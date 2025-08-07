If Not Now...
Austin dance company marks 10 years with show about end of the world
Acclaimed Austin-based dance troupe Performa/Dance is marking its 10-year anniversary with a big concept. Working as a group, performers and directors have devised an apocalyptic-themed ballet performance for Friday and Saturday, August 15 and 16, at Ballet Austin's downtown AustinVentures StudioTheater.
Dubbed Anthropocene, the anniversary performance shines a mirror on humanity's tendency to distance itself from the natural world, and the chaos that results from such choices. It's all in the name: per the National History Museum, the term "anthropocene" refers to an era in which humanity leaves a lasting impact on Earth's ecosystems, for better or worse.
The show deals with natural disasters — not something the team could have expected to have such acute relevance when they announced the show earlier this summer, but an ever-present risk.
"This work was almost completely devised prior to the flooding in Texas, however, it definitely reinforces the deep concern we all need to have about how we steward this planet, how we care for it and tread lightly to ensure the longevity of humanity," says artistic director Jennifer Hart in an email to CultureMap. "I think the work ultimately doesn’t point fingers but examines the thoughts and feelings around transition and loss."
Hart explains that the show was created around conversations between performers about their thoughts and experiences regarding current events and personal losses. The cast of Anthropocene includes a mix of dancers from Austin's contemporary and experimental dance communities, in addition to longtime Perfoma/Dance veterans, so there's both old rapport and new perspectives at play.
"There were no concrete events that inspired this show," Hart says. "It’s more of the deluge of growing natural disasters and changes to our way of life that we cannot ignore. ... We would gather in a circle and talk about experiences and then devise a particular movement task that explored themes of familial relationships, actions around caretaking, and personal feelings of grief and loss."
In a press release teasing what audience members can expect from the show, Performa/Dance hinted at various scenes building the show's overarching theme, from surreal beach scenes to a "fevered" monologue by a young woman at a family table, and a hospital room moment that'll leave audience members talking after the lights come up.
Whatever impressions the audience walks away this, Hart wants viewers to experience nuance.
"Art making is often a journey of coming to some understanding of life," she says. "This process definitely has resonated with us and we feel that we have told a story that feels universal. We want people to have fun — there are a lot of absurdist elements and funny, humorous asides — and it also has the more poignant aspects of looking at these themes. I believe that a good show has all those layers, just as life has layers."
In an interview with Arts and Culture TX, Hart emphasized that Anthropocene as a performance isn't trying to lecture the audience.
She explained that the company is, "not trying to teach, and not doing social justice. And we don’t point fingers. We are just taking a lens to our (human) behavior and emotions... We’ve been very careful to make sure this work is at times funny, at times poignant, and always engaging."
Over the years, Performa/Dance company has been dedicated to highlighting the work of female, BIPOC, and LGBTQ+ choreographers through its extensive portfolio of dance performances.
The show runs approximately 66 minutes, with one showing on Friday at 7:30 pm, and two shows on Saturday at 4 pm and 7:30 pm. The 4 pm performance will also include an ASL interpretation. Tickets are available now at performadance.org.