From Never to Once Again
Olympian and former Broadway Peter Pan returns to story in Austin production
Olympian Cathy Rigby, who for years played Peter Pan on Broadway, will be returning to the story in Austin as the narrator in Zach Theater's Peter Pan Goes Wrong. The comedy makes its Austin debut at The Topfer at Zach, starting January 27 and running through February 28, 2027, under the direction of Zach associate artistic director Cassie Abate.
This show comes from the team behind the Tony-winning The Play That Goes Wrong, and it brings the same brand of escalating disaster to the beloved children's tale. A bumbling theater troupe sets out to stage Peter Pan, and nearly everything that can fail does, from actors bickering over who gets which role, to costumes that give out and a set that crumbles around the cast.
Rigby plays Francis, a member of that troupe who doubles as the narrator and the pirate Cecco. She knows the story better than almost anyone who could have taken the part.
After competing in two Olympic Games and becoming the first U.S. woman to reach the podium at the World Gymnastics Championships, she turned to the stage. There, she logged some 3,000 performances as Peter Pan on Broadway and on tour and earned a Tony nomination for the role. Her other stage work includes productions of Annie Get Your Gun, Seussical, and The Wizard of Oz.
In a press release announcing her casting, Rigby said her long history with the role gives her a special appreciation for the comedy's premise.
"Having played Peter Pan more than 3,000 times throughout my career, I can tell you that just about everything that could possibly go wrong in a production has, at one time or another, gone wrong! And that's what makes Peter Pan Goes Wrong so wonderfully hysterical," Rigby said.
She also noted that she first saw the show in New York and later caught it again in Los Angeles. Both times it, struck a personal chord.
"I thought it was one of the funniest things I had ever seen on stage. I laughed until I cried, partly because so many of the mishaps reminded me of things I had experienced performing on Broadway and touring around the country," she said.
Still, according to the release, Rigby sees an appeal that runs deeper than pratfalls, with humor rooted in genuine affection for the original story. Besides the humor, she called the show "earnest, endearing, and nostalgic."
Zach plans to announce the rest of the cast and the creative team in December.
The production runs just over two hours, including a 20-minute intermission, and is recommended for audiences eight and older. A limited number of pay-what-you-wish seats will be available for opening week, January 27-31. The run also features a Pride Night on January 28 at 7 pm, a champagne opening on February 4 at 7 pm, and an ASL-interpreted matinee on February 20 at 2 pm.
Tickets (starting at $28) are available at zachtheater.org or through the box office at 512-476-0541. The box office is open Tuesdays through Fridays from noon to 5 pm. Parties of eight or more can arrange group seating by calling 512-476-0541 x126 or emailing groupsales@zachtheater.org. The Topfer at Zach is located at 202 S. Lamar Blvd.