UT Austin baseball players head to big leagues for college showdown

Texas Longhorn baseball players are going to the big leagues — at least for a weekend. Globe Life Field will play host to the 2021 State Farm College Baseball Showdown, featuring six of the NCAA’s top-ranked baseball programs from the Big 12 and Southeastern Conferences, the Texas Rangers announced on January 21.

The three-day event, taking place February 19-21, will feature Texas, TCU, Texas Tech, Arkansas, Mississippi, and Mississippi State. All six schools are in the top ten of D1Baseball’s preseason rankings, with Texas ranking No. 9. The three Big 12 teams will take turns playing the three SEC teams, with each team playing one game per day.

This marks the first year for what is planned to be an annual event at Globe Life Field. All eight Big 12 Conference baseball schools are expected to participate at least once in the tournament between 2021 and 2025 against opponents from the SEC and Pac 12 Conferences.

“We are thrilled to welcome six of the top baseball programs in the country to Globe Life Field for the inaugural State Farm College Baseball Showdown,” said Sean Decker, Texas Rangers Executive Vice President, Sports & Entertainment, in a statement. “We started conversations to make this event a reality back when the new park was in the design phase, and I would like to thank State Farm and all six schools for their unwavering support since that time."

Single day tickets, which range from $15-$25, and weekend passes, which range from $30-$50, are available at texasrangers.com/collegebaseballshowdown. A single day ticket will be good for all three games on that day, and a weekend pass will be good for all nine games in the three-day tournament.

All tickets for this event are considered General Admission tickets, with open seats available on a first-come, first-serve basis. In an effort to promote social distancing, every other row and select seats will be blocked.

Those who can't make it in person will be able to stream the games live on FloSports, the exclusive broadcast partner for the tournament.