Austin clocks in yet again as one of hardest-working cities in the U.S.

A number of giant employers — including Apple, Google, and the University of Texas System — have a giant presence in Austin. And the Capital City appears to be a giant when it comes to hard-working people, too.

A study released February 22 by personal finance website WalletHub ranks Austin the seventh hardest-working city in the U.S. It's not surprising that Austin also secured a top-10 spot on the list. The Capital City has become a magnet for relocation of technology companies and high-profile businesses like Oracle.

To determine which cities outwork the rest of the U.S., WalletHub compared the 116 largest cities across 11 key metrics. Those metrics include average hours worked per week, employment rate, average commute time, and share of workers with multiple jobs.

The study then split them into two sections: direct work factors and indirect work factors. Austin ranked second for direct work factors (employment rate, hours worked per week, and number of household with no working adults, etc.) and 83 for indirect work factors (average commute times, leisure time, number of hours spent volunteering, etc.).

As a whole, the Lone Star State is filled with hard workers. Texas clocked in eight cities in the top 20, including Irving (No. 5), Corpus Christi (No. 9) Plano (No. 11), Dallas (No. 13), Fort Worth (No. 16), Garland (No. 18), and Arlington (No. 20).

Anchorage, Alaska, tops the list.