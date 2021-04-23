Texans can stock up on crucial emergency supplies tax-free this weekend

The scourge of Winter Storm Uri is a brutal reminder for Texans to be prepared for the most extreme weather — and subsequent power outages. An upcoming sales-tax holiday can help.

From 12:01 am Saturday, April 24 until midnight Monday, April 26, shoppers can purchase certain emergency supplies tax-free — including coveted generators (up to a certain price point) — as part of the 2021 Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday, the Texas Comptroller’s Office says.

Here is a breakdown of equipment and supplies eligible for the tax break:

Less than $3,000

Portable generators

Less than $300

Emergency ladders

Hurricane shutters

Less than $75

Axes

Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt, or 9 volt)

Can openers — nonelectric

Carbon-monoxide detectors

Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric

Fire extinguishers

First aid kits

Fuel containers

Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits

Hatchets

Ice products — reusable and artificial

Light sources — portable self-powered (including battery operated), like candles, flashlights, and lanterns

Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers

Radios — portable self-powered (including battery operated) — includes two-way and weather band radios

Smoke detectors

Tarps and other plastic sheeting

Notably, protective items such as face masks, gloves, and other pieces of personal protection equipment do not qualify for the exemption. Neither does toilet paper.

Shoppers who aren’t looking forward to braving long lines are in luck: Products bought online, by phone, mail, or custom order also qualify for the exemption, the comptroller’s office says. There is no limit on the number of qualifying items that may be purchased.

A full list of what is and is not covered under the law can be found here; additional information is available via phone at 1-800-252-5555.