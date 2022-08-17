For thousands of Texans, medical cannabis is a life-changing medicine that provides a safe alternative to opioid medications and other pharmaceuticals.

With the medical cannabis industry only continuing to grow, Texas Original is leading the state with its large network of pickup locations, medical-grade products, and a rigorous quality process that has redefined the state.

Patrick Mortell, a retired US Army veteran and medical cannabis patient, discontinued the use of opioids and antidepressants after just two months of using medicine from Texas Original.

"The difference in my wellbeing is like night and day," he says. "I’m sleeping better than I have in my life, I’m happy and the symptoms that impacted my everyday life have subsided."

There are many more stories like Patrick’s across the state, but many Texans still don’t know how to access this medicine.

Receiving a medical cannabis prescription starts with a few simple steps:

Step 1: Schedule your appointment

Over 100 conditions are eligible to receive medical cannabis in Texas. To find out if you qualify for medical cannabis, schedule an appointment with a doctor registered in the state’s medical cannabis program.

Several registered doctors offer convenient virtual appointments through telemedicine practices so patients can meet with the doctor from anywhere in Texas.

To set your appointment, visit Texas Original’s website and fill out the form. Texas Original will connect you with a trusted virtual clinic to see if medical cannabis is right for you.

Step 2: Talk to a doctor

The doctor will review your medical records and confirm you if you are eligible for medical cannabis, then discuss your treatment plan.

Once approved, your doctor will add your prescription to the online medical cannabis registry, where it can be accessed by licensed dispensaries.

Step 3: Receive a prescription

After your appointment, call 512-614-0343 to place your first order. Texas Original offers the state’s leading medical-grade cannabis products, including Texas’ only fast-acting medical cannabis gummies.

All products undergo rigorous testing and the results are published publicly on Texas Original’s website for patients to access anytime.

The dispensary team will help you select your products, then schedule you for a pickup at a location nearest to you.

Medical cannabis provides Texans an all-natural option that may help alleviate symptoms like pain, insomnia, and anxiety that are commonly associated with approved medical conditions.

If you or a loved one are ready to start your journey with medical cannabis, just reach out to Texas Original to get started. Plus, enjoy a 20 percent discount on your first order at Texas Original.