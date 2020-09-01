Dozens of Austin buildings go red for live entertainment workers

Since the onset of the global pandemic, the live event industry has been utterly decimated. To wit, some 12 million people have been impacted by the shutdown of live events — a one-trillion-dollar industry, according to estimates.

Now, a nationwide movement seeks to raise public awareness of the severe economic crisis facing the live events industry. The RedAlert RESTART Day of Action will see familiar Austin buildings lit up red from 9 pm to midnight on September 1.

Structures across the country will also take part in the national event, with an anticipated 1,500 buildings lit red in over 50 cities from coast-to-coast, according to a press release.

The dozens of buildings that will be illuminated red in Austin and the surrounding areas include The Long Center for Performing Arts, Germania Austin 360 Amphitheater, Continental Club, Brazos Hall, and Stubbs.

The goal of the RedAlert event is also to urge the Senate to vote for the RESTART Act and to support #Extend PUA, an extension of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and the full $600 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation as part of a full comprehensive pandemic relief package, according to a press release.

Since March 2020, thousands of events have been cancelled nationwide. Some 77 of the people in the events industry have lost their entire income, while 96 percent of companies have cut staff, according to data from We Make Events North America and The Association for Performing Arts & Entertainment Professionals. The same data reveals that 97 percent of 1099 live events workers have lost their jobs.

A similar lighting event occurred in the United Kingdom, where 715 buildings were lit for the cause on August 11.