Austin's holiday tradition Trail of Lights unwraps details on 2020 drive-thru event

The Trail of Lights is unwrapping details about passes for this year’s version of the holiday tradition.

Passes are on sale now for the drive-thru-only event, running November 28 through January 3, and are available at austintrailoflights.org. No passes will be sold at Zilker Park, where the event is held.

The Trail of Lights features more than 2 million lights illuminating the park, 90 lighted holiday trees, and more than 70 other holiday displays and lighted tunnels.

Each pass allows the entry of one vehicle with up to nine passengers. A vehicle that holds 10 or more passengers can enter with two passes for the same time and date. There are no per-person fees. Enclosed, street-legal vehicles less than 27 feet in length are welcome.

“Being able to bring the Trail of Lights to Austin in 2020 — regardless of the format — is very important to the foundation. With holiday magic at every bend in the road, this experience is one that will bring joy to so many,” says Rachel Green, president of the Trail of Lights Foundation, which hosts the event. “A big thank you to all of the sponsors who are helping make this happen.”

As part of the October 15 announcement, grocery chain H-E-B said it had extended its Trail of Lights title sponsorship through 2024.

General admission passes are $25 to $35 per vehicle, with the price depending on the entry time and date. Hourly entry times for general admission start at 7 pm.

Premium passes are $60 per vehicle, allowing for early access at 5:45 pm. Holders of these passes will receive a box of holiday cookies and bottled water, and the new ATX Lights Savings Card for local restaurants and retailers.

Passes for the opening night are $95 per vehicle. Aside from “first look” access with limited attendance, one of these passes comes with a box of holiday cookies and bottled water, a commemorative Trail of Lights ornament, and an ATX Lights Savings Card.