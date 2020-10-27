Amazon launches annual seasonal hiring event with jobs in Austin

Just in time for the holiday, Amazon is doing a mega-seasonal hiring event, which includes new jobs available in Austin and San Marcos.

According to a release, the company is adding 100,000 new seasonal jobs across the U.S. and Canada, to complement its regular full- and part-time positions. In the Austin area, Amazon is hiring for positions such as warehouse/shopper team members.

The company offer a $15 minimum wage, and full-time employees receive comprehensive benefits on day one, including health, dental, and vision insurance, and 401K with 50 percent company match.

These seasonal jobs, which have become an annual event, offer opportunities for pay incentives, benefits, and a possible longer-term career should the employee be interested; or it can simply be extra income during the holiday season.

The jobs are listed on their website — "Earn up to $652 a Week," they say — and include locations in Austin, Buda, Kyle, and San Marcos

New hires will be fully trained and all facilities follow strict COVID-19 health and safety protocols.