State-of-the-art stretching studio expands into Austin suburbs

COVID-19, election mania, stay-at-home recommendations, job worries: It’s not a stretch to say the stress of 2020 has affected Austinites in many physical ways. One new Round Rock wellness studio has the answer: Don’t muscle it out; get stretched.

Irvine, California-based StretchLab, an assisted-stretching franchise, has opened a location in the Crossing Point Shopping Center at 2800 S. I-35, promising to help achy customers ease into a more pain-free existence through assisted stretching. This is the fourth area location for StretchLab, which also has state-of-the-art studios in Mueller, West Austin, and South Austin.

Locally owned and operated by entrepreneurs Linda and Jeff Levick, the Round Rock franchise offers a variety of one-on-one assisted-stretching services with a trained “flexologist” who customizes stretches based on customers’ needs. The studio also provides group-stretch sessions during which flexologists guide a maximum of six customers through a series of stretches. Customers in need of a more intensive session can opt for a 50-minute head-to-toe deep stretch that focuses on all major muscle groups.

The company claims stretching is “the most remarkably simple thing you can do to move better,” pointing to an array of health benefits that come with assisted stretching, from improved sports performance and increased flexibility, to reduced muscle and joint pain, better posture, and diminished stress and better clarity.

“With our active lifestyles, we realize the importance of stretching and how it improves the body’s flexibility and longevity,” co-owner Linda Levick says in a release. “Regardless of your age or athletic experience, assisted stretching enhances your personal and physical wellness. Jeff and I take great pride in the opportunity to provide such a beneficial service to our neighbors in Round Rock.”

In addition to its assisted-stretching services, the new Round Rock StretchLab studio features a TRX MAPS machine, a state-of-the-art apparatus that, within seconds, can identify a person’s movement inefficiencies across four categories: mobility, activation, posture, and symmetry. Real-time results enable flexologists to create a customized movement plan for individual customers that provides a measurable way to track flexibility progress.

Monthly memberships are available for personalized and group services. The Round Rock StretchLab studio is currently following a variety of social-distancing and safety measures, including reduced studio capacity, required masks for visitors and employees, contactless check-in, and equipment sanitization before and after each use.