Superstar Lizzo graces Austin with special tour stop at Moody Center

Singer/rapper/flutist Lizzo's upcoming "The Special Tour" will include a stop at Austin's brand-new Moody Center on October 25.

The tour, which will hit 25 cities across North America in Fall 2022, will kick off on September 23 in Sunrise, Florida. She'll also play in Houston on October 26 and Dallas on October 28. Atlanta rapper Latto will be the special guest on all dates.

The body-positive superstar has been on a roll in recent weeks, releasing "About Damn Time," the lead single off her forthcoming new album, Special, scheduled for release on July 15. She was also given the relatively rare honor of being both the host and musical guest for the April 16 episode of Saturday Night Live.

Lizzo made her debut on SNL in her breakout year in 2019, during which she released her platinum-selling third album, Cuz I Love You, which featured mega-hits like "Truth Hurts" and "Good As Hell." She went on to win three Grammy Awards in 2020, including Best Urban Contemporary Album, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Traditional R&B Performance.

Fans who pre-save/pre-add Lizzo’s upcoming album at this link will receive early access to purchase tour tickets. The public on-sale date will be Friday, April 29 at 10 am on ticketmaster.com. American Express card members will have first access to purchase tickets before the general public beginning 10 am Tuesday, April 26 through 10 pm Thursday, April 28.

Lizzo is also teaming up with T-Mobile to give T-Mobile customers access to stage-front pit and lower bowl tickets at every U.S. tour stop, even at sold-out shows. Customers can get reserved tickets starting 30 days prior to each show at first-day prices.