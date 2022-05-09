Red-hot rapper Jack Harlow heads to Austin on first-class new tour

Red-hot rising rapper Jack Harlow is having his moment. The pride of Louisville, Kentucky has recently been spotted suiting up at the Kentucky Derby with his homeboy Drake (Champagne Papi was hilariously intoxicated during an interview), at the Met Gala, and also lounging on the cover of Rolling Stone.

Perfect timing for the 24-year-old to hit Texas for his highly anticipated Come Home The Kids Miss You Tour, which supports his star-studded sophomore album of the same name. Featuring collaborations with Drake, Justin Timberlake, Pharrell, and Lil Wayne, the new release is a scorcher that has already landed Harlow a No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 charts for the single “First Class.”

The three-time Grammy nominated rapper kicks off his tour in Nashville on September 6, stopping in Irving on September 8, followed by Houston on September 10 and Austin's Moody Center on September 11.

Presale tickets for the tour will be available starting at 10 am Wednesday, May 11, while general on-sale will begin at 10 am Friday, May 13. All tickets and additional tour information will be available online.

Boasting two No. 1 singles, 12 RIAA platinum certifications, and over 5 billion career streams to date, Harlow turned heads with his global hit “What’s Poppin” off his platinum debut album, That’s What They All Say, in 2020. Since then, he has been a pop culture fixture; he’s even set to star in the reboot of the ’90s basketball comedy White Men Can’t Jump.

Harlow’s tour will include opening act City Girls, a Florida rap duo.