Favorite Galveston beach revue makes splash with 100th anniversary virtual event

In 1920, the city of Galveston created a “bathing beauty contest” to mark the start of tourist season for the year. The popular annual tradition, dubbed the “Pageant of Pulchritude,” has continued for a century, welcoming thousands to the community for sun, swimsuits, and beach fun.

This year, like so many events, what’s now known as the Galveston Island Beach Revue will celebrate 100 years at a special online event on August, 1 from 2 to 4 pm at www.galvestonhistory.org and www.beachrevue.com, as well as on the organization’s official Facebook accounts @GalvestonHistory and @BeachRevue.

The free program will feature music, an auto show, vintage Galveston imagery, and the popular Bathing Beauties Contest. The foundation encourages visitors to consider a donation to the organization.

The review has been a huge draw: By 1928, the event, which had morphed into the “bathing girl revue” had become so popular, the island’s population was said to have tripled during the event weekend, according to the Galveston Historical Foundation.

The island pageants were the precursor to the Miss Universe Pageant, accordion to the foundation. The Galveston Bathing Beauties pageants ended in 1932 due in part to the Great Depression and were resurrected in 2009.

Here is the schedule of events for the August 1 revue, according to the foundation: