Retro tour starring The Golden Girls TV show travels down the road to Austin theaters

If you're a good friend, you know, the kind who travels down the road and back again, and if your heart is true and you're a pal and a confidant, then a new movie theater experience rife with '80s nostalgia promises a good old time for you.

Coming to big screens in Austin: The Golden Girls.

"Forever Golden! A Celebration of the Golden Girls" will be a two-night experience featuring five episodes from the vintage TV series, screening at movie theaters nationwide, including seven theaters in the Austin area.

For those who've miraculously never seen the show (which is available to stream on Hulu) or even reruns (which air continuously on the Hallmark Channel), the series follows Miami homeowner Blanche Devereaux (Rue McClanahan), joined by Rose Nylund (the incomparable Betty White) and Dorothy Zbornak (Bea Arthur), brought together by an ad for roommates posted by Blanche in a grocery store. The three are joined by Dorothy's feisty Sicilian mother, Sophia Petrillo (Estelle Getty).

It premiered in September 1985 and ran for seven seasons with 180 half-hour episodes.

A release says this special event will feature some of the series' most memorable episodes, as follows:

"The Engagement" (pilot aired September 14, 1985): The pilot centers on Blanche, who has fallen in love, raising the possibility that her boarders will have to move out in the event of a marriage. Of course, the wedding is called off when Blanche discovers she has become involved with a bigamist and finds comfort and love from her dearest friends.

"The Flu" (aired March 1, 1986): A week before an awards ceremony, Blanche, Dorothy, and Rose each come down with a nasty flu, which compounds their arguing over who will win a prestigious award.

"The Way We Met" (aired May 10, 1986): One night after watching Psycho, the girls find it hard to sleep so they stay up and reminisce about how they all came to live with one another.

"Ladies of the Evening" (aired October 4, 1986): The house is fumigated and the girls move into a Miami Beach hotel. Previously, Blanche had won three tickets to see the opening of Burt Reynolds' new movie and passes to the party held afterward, where they could meet him. However, on the evening of the opening, the hotel is raided and they are mistaken as prostitutes. Dorothy, Blanche, and Rose are dragged off to jail.

"Grab That Dough" (aired January 23, 1988): Sophia manages to get tickets for the ladies to be contestants on their favorite game show, Grab That Dough. En route, the airline loses their luggage and they are forced to sleep in the lobby of the hotel that "lost" their room reservations. To top it off, their purses get stolen. Arriving on the set, Blanche and Dorothy team up with the Kaplan Brothers, returning champions, because Rose and Sophia are "dead weight." To their surprise, Rose and Sophia answer all the questions correctly.

"There's a reason The Golden Girls was nominated and won so many comedy awards. It's just that funny," says Ray Nutt, Fathom Events CEO. "This celebration of the hilarious show is a treat for existing fans as well as a whole new generation to experience this classic sitcom."

Fathom is a distributor of content to movie theaters in North America owned by AMC Entertainment Inc., Cinemark Holdings, Inc., and Regal Cinemas, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group. The company delivers a wide variety of programming and experiences to cinema audiences in all the top U.S. markets and to more than 45 countries.

"Forever Golden! A Celebration of the Golden Girls" will play in movie theaters on Tuesday, September 14 and Tuesday, September 21 at 7 pm. Tickets are $13.53 and can be purchased online at www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices. A complete list of theater locations is available on the Fathom Events website, though participating theaters are subject to change.

It'll appear at the following Austin-area movie theaters for both air dates: