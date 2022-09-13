Austin goes cirque for the holidays with new acrobatic 'wonderland' show

The all-new Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland is decking the halls of the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park on Saturday, December 24, as part of its 2022 North American tour.

According to a release from TCG Entertainment, Holiday Wonderland is a musical journey that will feature acrobats, aerialists, hijinks, and holiday cheer. The show blends the grace and athleticism of great circus performers with a musical mix of timeless seasonal favorites.

The 35-city tour will come to an end with three Texas cities — Frisco on December 22, Fort Worth on December 23, and Cedar Park on December 24, Christmas Eve.

“Our holiday-themed Cirque Musica productions have quickly become a season tradition for families across the country and we are excited to continue this tradition with our Holiday Wonderland,” says Stephen Cook, president of TCG Entertainment and producer of Cirque Musica, in a statement. “We expect fans of cirque-shows to be enchanted with our latest production and hope it will create a wonderful memory for all to share.”

Tickets for the production, which go on sale on Friday, September 16 at 10 am, range from $25 to $119. They can be purchased via Ticketmaster, CirqueMusica, or the venue's website.