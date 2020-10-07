City of Austin negotiating to bring Walker, Texas Ranger filming to town

KVUE — Supernatural's Jared Padalecki will star in a Walker, Texas Ranger reboot, and there's a good chance the show could be filmed in Austin, where the actor calls home.

The City of Austin is negotiating an incentive agreement with Eye Productions for a 13-episode production of the show. The agreement is for $141,326 and would allow the reboot called Walker to start filming in Austin from October 20 through April 2021.

According to a document from the City of Austin, Padalecki, who is also one of the show's executive producers, is "championing the production in Austin." More than 50 percent of the production schedule is on location in the capital of Texas.

The production team anticipates Walker fans will visit the Austin area.

Texas Film Commission is planning to offer an incentive of $9.3 million.

