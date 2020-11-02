8 drive-in and socially distanced Austin shows to catch this November

Livestreams have generally been the name of the game throughout the pandemic, but as it’s stretched on, local promoters and venues are working to get back to actual in-person events. November, perhaps surprisingly, has quite a few live shows lined up, and you’ll find the best of the bunch right here. Grab your mask and get in on these socially distanced experiences.

Ryan Sambol — November 2, 9, 16, and 23 at Sagebrush

Ryan Sambol, the former frontman of The Strange Boys, will be performing at the Sagebrush every Monday in November. If you have a tight budget but would really like to see some live music, then this is a good choice, as the cover for each night is just $5. Masks are required (unless seated or outside).

Fat Tony — November 6 at The Far Out Lounge

Houston’s very own Fat Tony will be in town Friday, November 6, to perform in the backyard at The Far Out Lounge. The always entertaining and dynamic rapper, who just released a new album, Exotica, will be joined by Deezie Brown and Nayome. Tickets are $10 and masks are required at this limited capacity, fully seated show.

Patty Griffin — November 7, November 21, December 5 at the Continental Club

This one sort of bends the rules of this column, but since it’s the illustrious Patty Griffin and the three shows are being streamed live from the legendary Continental Club, it’s getting a mention. Tickets range from $25 to $95. Each night of the residency will be unique, and a portion of the proceeds will go to 18 independent venues across the country.

Shakey Graves — November 12-13 at Haute Spot Event Venue

Shakey Graves will perform at Love & Lightstream’s Drive-In Series on back to back nights on Thursday, November 12, and Friday, November 13. The pair of shows, which will also feature pop rocker Caroline Rose, will happen at the Haute Spot Event Venue in Cedar Park. Tickets range from $135 for a GA pass (with a max of four guests per car) all the way up to a pricey VIP package. A portion of the proceeds will benefit local nonprofits HAAM and Black Fret. Check out the full series lineup here.

Nané — November 13 at Empire Control Room & Garage

Upstart soul rockers Nané are set to celebrate the release of their hotly anticipated self-titled debut album on Friday, November 13, in the Garage at Empire. Socially distanced seating and standing areas are available, with prices that range from $100 to $210 (it’s based on how large your party is). Masks are required, as is a temperature check for every person upon entry. The indie rock act Animals on TV will open.

Mélat — November 14 at Lambert’s

R&B songstress Mélat will play Lambert’s Dinner & Show series on Saturday, November 14. Tables can be reserved for groups of two, four, or six, and the cost ranges from $50 to $150. Be sure to note that dinner and drinks are sold separately. Masks are required (unless seated) at this socially distanced, intimate performance. Check out the full series lineup here.

Jackie Venson — November 20 at ACL Live

Jackie Venson’s release show for her long-awaited new album, Vintage Machine, will take place on Friday, November 20, at ACL Live. Hip hop act Blackillac will open the evening, which will also serve as the last entry in the venue’s Lounge Series. Tickets range from $150 to $200. Masks are required, and distancing will be enforced throughout the venue. Proceeds will benefit Black Fret.

Eric Tessmer — November 21-22 at Antone’s

Eric Tessmer is set to shred Antone’s on both Saturday, November 21, and Sunday, November 22. Tables at this limited capacity, socially distanced show range from $70 to $120. Masks are required (unless seated). Sam Houston and BLK ODYSSY will open the show.