Texas shoemaker steps out with Marfa-inspired, limited-edition shoe collection

The mystical West Texas town of Marfa has long inspired artists, musicians, and other creative types. Now, it has inspired designers from San Antonio Shoemakers.

On April 5, San Antonio Shoemakers (SAS) unveiled a limited-edition collection of footwear developed after a team of designers from the company traveled to the Trans-Pecos Festival in Marfa. The annual festival features art installations, live music, and other trippy desert activities.

SAS says the Oasis Collection comprises five women’s styles (sandals, a sandal-sneaker hybrid, and a pair of sneakers) and a pair of men’s sneakers, as well as a women’s handbag. Prices range from $159 to $229. The company says the collection reflects the multicultural heritage of South Texas.

“Handcrafted in Texas, this collection features bold leathers inspired by 1970s style, artisanal Kiowa textile fabric from Mexico, and hidden design elements like an ‘Aztec & Texas inspired’ non-slip pattern on the outsole,” SAS says.

The collection is available at four SAS stores in California and on the SAS website. In Texas, San Antonio-based SAS sells shoes at retail outlets; on its website; and through online partners Shoes.com, Dillard’s, and Zappos.com. Terry Armstrong and Lew Hayden founded SAS in 1976.

SAS manufactures its products at factories in San Antonio and the Rio Grande Valley city of Del Rio.

“We’re always exploring ways to make the kind of footwear that not only respects the legacy of SAS but looks ahead to the future,” CEO Nancy Richardson told Fashion Manuscript last year. “Not only are we committed to crafting them with care, but we have always looked at incorporating the latest technologies in making them superior in comfort and durability.”