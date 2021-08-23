Beyoncé and Jay-Z star in glittering new Tiffany & Co. campaign

If pop culture has proven anything lately, it’s that the world is better with big Beyoncé news. Fresh off news of gracing the cover of Harper’s Bazaar in possibly her most revealing interview ever, Beyoncé is getting in on a dazzling new collaboration with a global luxury brand.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z will star in a new campaign for Tiffany & Co. in a series appropriately dubbed “About Love,” launching globally in print on September 2 and shot by Mason Poole and styled by June Ambrose and Marni Senofonte.

In a first for Tiffany & Co., the Tiffany Diamond — which weighs 128.54 carats and boasts an unprecedented 82 facets — will be unveiled for the campaign, per a press release. And who better than the queen to highlight it?

Beyoncé will don the iconic jewel, famously unearthed in 1877 in the Kimberley Mines of South Africa and purchased by founder Charles Lewis Tiffany in 1878, throughout the campaign.

Under a backdrop of Jean-Michel Basquiat’s Equals Pi (1982) painting, Jay-Z appears with his glorious wife wearing Jean Schlumberger’s legendary Bird on a Rock brooch, now reconstructed as a pair of one-of-a-kind cufflinks. (Schlumberger was best known for dressing high society’s elite in the 1960s and ’70s.)

An accompanying film (launching on Tiffany.com on September 15) by acclaimed director Emmanuel Adjei features a musical performance of the classic song “Moon River.” Here, Beyoncé croons on the instantly recognizable tune made famous in the 1961 film Breakfast at Tiffany’s in video captured by Jay-Z on a Super 8 camera.

For the digital film, the couple handpicked the Orum House in Los Angeles to serve as the setting, perfect for its nostalgic flashbacks interwoven with cinematic, dreamlike visuals.

Adding some substance to the style, Tiffany & Co. has pledged $2 million toward scholarship and internship programs for Historically Black Colleges and Universities, in partnership with the couple.

“Beyoncé and Jay-Z are the epitome of the modern love story,” says Alexandre Arnault, executive vice president of product and communications, in a press release. “As a brand that has always stood for love, strength, and self-expression, we could not think of a more iconic couple that better represents Tiffany’s values.”