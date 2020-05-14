Train to be a coronavirus 'disease detective' with Texas university's free online course

As the nationwide battle against COVID-19 surges on, one Texas university is launching a free program to train people how to identify and warn potentially exposed individuals.



The University of Houston's new contact tracing and case identification certificate program — dubbed Epi Corps for Epidemiology Corps — is meant to train up a new type of so-called “disease detective” to combat coronavirus. The 12-hour, online course is currently open to UH students, faculty, and staff — and will be made available to the general public within the next seven to 10 days, according to the university.



More than 100,000 trained contact tracers will be needed across the country to address COVID-19, according to a report by Johns Hopkins University. Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s plan to reopen the state calls for some 4,000 contact tracers to be hired statewide by mid-May.



The goal for the Epi Corps training program is to be scaled statewide, as Texas lags in per-capita testing for coronavirus, ranking 47th out of 50 states.

“We really do not have a good handle on how many people have been exposed or how many people are asymptomatic carriers, making contact tracing critically important,” said program organizer Bettina Beech in a statement.



Contact tracing is considered crucial in the fight against COVID-19, teamed with social distancing, stay-at-home mandates, and good hygiene practices. The Center for Disease Control warns if communities are unable to effectively isolate patients and ensure contacts can separate themselves from others, rapid community spread of COVID-19 is likely to increase to the point that strict mitigation strategies will again be needed to contain the virus.



Through this new program, the corps staffers could be deployed to work on site at the city and county health departments to assist COVID-19 patients recall everyone they’ve had close contact with leading up to their infection. The contact tracers would then notify those contacts of their potential exposure and provide education, support, and information to understand their risk.



The contact tracers-in-training will be trained on COVID-19 signs and symptoms, epidemiology, medical terminology, cultural competency, interpersonal communication and interviewing skills, patient confidentiality, and more, according to the school. Those who successfully complete the course will receive a digital certificate, and some students will be eligible to earn credit hours.



The Epi Corps curriculum will be administered via the Blackboard digital learning platform. Plans are moving forward to make a shorter program available to the community at large, including small businesses, in the coming weeks.



The training follows a format similar to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention contact tracing training program for tuberculosis and is based on the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials contact tracing training modules, according to UH.



“Contact tracing, along with large-scale testing, is a critical component to reopening our state and to stimulate the economy, but the national and local public health infrastructure does not have the capacity to handle this task alone,” said Dr. Stephen Spann, founding dean of the UH College of Medicine, in a statement. “As a public university dedicated to serving the community, it’s incumbent upon us to step up and provide the necessary training so we can get through this crisis together.”