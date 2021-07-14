Grand Luxe Estate

Austin, TX 78746

Neighborhood: Westlake

Style: Mediterranean

Square footage: 10,608

Beds: 6

Baths: 7 full, 2 partial

Price: Price available upon request

The lowdown: Simply one-of-a-kind, this four-acre estate with seven boat slips and over 650 feet of prime Lake Austin waterfront is recognized as one of the most iconic and desired properties ever to grace the lake's shores. Situated in the heart of Westlake and the esteemed Eanes school district, this property has beauty, privacy, and luxury in abundance.

A canopy of lush flora surrounds the winding drive after entering through the private gate. When entering the estate, you are welcomed with a superb floorplan that captures an avalanche of natural light. The home’s abundant windows provide stunning views of Lake Austin and Mount Bonnell, as well as the estate’s beautifully landscaped grounds.

At 10,000-plus-square-feet, the main house includes six ensuite bedrooms, seven full and two half-baths, and a second-floor primary suite with double baths. But that's not all — there are also three staircases, an elevator, two fireplaces, a full traditional kitchen, great room, breakfast room, formal dining and sitting areas, an office, bar, two laundry rooms, and more.

The guest house features an open floorplan, with a kitchenette and bathroom over a separate two-car garage.

And if all this isn't to your taste, the land is still the perfect setting on which to build your dream home.

The enclosed swimming lagoon provides a safe area to swim and a privacy buffer from lake traffic and onlookers. The secluded cove, with its secondary boat dock, is lined with sweeping spruces for an extra magical touch.

This unique gem is a lakeside utopia, and similar homes are being snapped up by out-of-state buyers (particularly those from California). If you're dreaming of Grand Luxe Estate's splendor, you'd better act fast.

---

This home is on the market with Bridget Ramey of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty. Click here to see more photos, details, and to contact the agent.