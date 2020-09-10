Austin apartments are among the smallest in Texas, says new data

People love to live in Austin — even if it means living in less space.

Data released September 8 by StorageCafé, a self-storage marketplace, shows that both apartment dwellers and homebuyers are increasingly choosing to live in less space. With an average of 894 square feet, Austin has the smallest newly built apartments among Texas’ major cities. The Capital City also has the 11th smallest apartments among the 20 biggest U.S. metros (or the ninth largest, depending on how you read it).

It's been a relatively dramatic drop in space over the past 10 years. Back in 2010, the average newly built apartment encompassed 948 square feet in Austin.

By comparison, at 937 square feet, Houston has the second largest newly built apartments among the country’s 20 biggest cities and the largest in Texas. But that number is still down from 996 square feet in 2010. Jacksonville, Florida, tops the list with an average apartment size of 987 square feet in 2019.

Elsewhere in Texas:

San Antonio has similar numbers to Austin, clocking in at average of 894 square feet. In 2010, an Alamo City apartment averaged 970 square feet.

Fort Worth has the third largest newly built apartments in the U.S., at 921 square feet in 2019. That’s down from 964 in 2010.

Dallas has the seventh largest newly built apartments in the U.S., at 908 square feet in 2019. That figure was 988 in 2010.

Austin's smaller trend is also evident in construction of new single-family homes. The Capital City checks in with an average of 2,512 square feet for newly built homes in 2019 — down from 2,637 in 2010.

Meanwhile, Dallas takes the crown for the largest newly built single-family houses in Texas, at an average of 3,108 square feet in 2019, up from 2,936 in 2010, according to StorageCafé. The 2019 figure puts Dallas fifth in the ranking of the 20 largest U.S. cities.

In the Texas pecking order, Houston ranks second for average size of a newly built home, going from 2,423 square feet in 2010 to 2,593 square feet in 2019. Houston ranks ninth nationally for the size of newly built homes.

In San Antonio, the average size of a newly built home stood at 2,384 square feet in 2019, up from 2,332 in 2010.

Meanwhile, Fort Worth has the smallest newly built homes among Texas’ major cities, at an average of 2,350 in 2019, up from 2,340 in 2010. Nationally, Fort Worth ranks 15th for home size among the top 20.

Where are the largest newly built houses in major cities? That honor goes to Chicago, at an average of 3,330 square feet in 2019, up from 2,414 square feet in 2010.